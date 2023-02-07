This past Saturday the Eagles wrestled in the Area Traditional tournament at Union County and finished third overall. All wrestlers advanced to the sectional tournament.
"The East Jackson Wrestling coaching staff is beyond proud of each and everyone of our wrestlers. Every wrestler on the team has played a major role in this historic season for us. This past weekend was another great weekend for our East Jackson Wrestling Family," stated head coach Matthew Patton.
The Lady Eagles wrestled in the Area Traditional tournament at Stephens County and finished eighth out of 31 teams. Harley Kate Smith and Elizabeth Hollett placed third and will advance to next week with Keely Crow placing fifth and returning as an alternate next week.
1st: Charlie Wheeler, Avery Smith, and Ben Lampe (Area Champions)
2nd: Kole Smith (Area Runner Up)
3rd: Jeffrey Fuller, Chase Wingfield, Quay Hill, Jeremiah Barrett, and Joey Parcell
4th: Josh Rakestraw, Evan Reed, JZ Lester, Matt Streetman, and Michael Kelleher
