This past Saturday the Eagles wrestled in the Area Traditional tournament at Union County and finished third overall. All wrestlers advanced to the sectional tournament.

"The East Jackson Wrestling coaching staff is beyond proud of each and everyone of our wrestlers. Every wrestler on the team has played a major role in this historic season for us. This past weekend was another great weekend for our East Jackson Wrestling Family," stated head coach Matthew Patton.

