Carpenter2.JPG

Pictured above is Anthony Carpenter at bat against Providence Christian Academy.

 Submitted photo.

COMMERCE — East Jackson senior Anthony Carpenter delivered back-to-back walk-off hits to secure a doubleheader sweep over Providence Christian, 9-7 and 7-6, on Wednesday, April 19. The doubleheader sweep gave the Eagles the most wins in a season, 13, in school history.

Carpenter delivered a two-run hit into right field during the Eagles' Game 1 victory. The Eagles trailed 8-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Down 8-7 and Carpenter coming to bat, head coach Scott Myers admitted he nearly didn't let Carpenter go for the hit.

