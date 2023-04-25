COMMERCE — East Jackson senior Anthony Carpenter delivered back-to-back walk-off hits to secure a doubleheader sweep over Providence Christian, 9-7 and 7-6, on Wednesday, April 19. The doubleheader sweep gave the Eagles the most wins in a season, 13, in school history.
Carpenter delivered a two-run hit into right field during the Eagles' Game 1 victory. The Eagles trailed 8-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Down 8-7 and Carpenter coming to bat, head coach Scott Myers admitted he nearly didn't let Carpenter go for the hit.
"I thought about running a squeeze, but went with my gut and trusted he could do the job," said Myers.
Myers' gut feeling was right. Carpenter's game-winning hit scored Brayden King and JJ Dutton, who narrowly made it past the throw at the plate for the winning run.
In Game 2, the Eagles surrendered a five-run lead in the top of the seventh inning and found themselves tied at 6-6 heading into the bottom half of the inning. The message from Myers was simple.
"I said again, 'What a great opportunity we have, let's go win it,'" Myers said. "And they were focused at that time."
HanSeong Kang started the inning with a walk. Dutton laid down a bunt and reached base on an error from the Providence Christian third baseman. With runners at second and third base, senior Randy Smith was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs.
That is when Carpenter delivered his second straight walk-off hit by delivering a first-pitch single that scored Kang to secure the Eagles' season-ending 7-6 victory.
