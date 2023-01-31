Elizabeth Hollett is the first female wrestler to commit to college from East Jackson Comprehensive High School. Hollett will be heading to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL.
Last year things were looking different for Hollett, as she was on the Lady Eagles soccer team for East Jackson and the season had just ended. Hollett began looking for a way to stay in shape until soccer rolled around next season.
“I originally started because my brother, Robert wrestled in middle school and my other two friends from the soccer team, Annalise and Harley Kate were interested in trying it out (just to have some soccer season conditioning), Coach Patton was looking to start a girls team,” Hollett explained.
Starting wrestling last year was very difficult for Hollett. In the first two weeks she was contemplating quitting.
“I was hesitant at first because I hate being bad at something new, and I was bad when I started. I even wanted to quit during the first two weeks. But I stuck with it and I'm glad I did,” Hollett, shared.
Obviously it took a while for Hollett to feel motivated to get better. Hollett started to feel more and more motivated when she went to tournaments.
“Going to the tournaments and getting your hand raised is probably one of the best feelings. My first year, I only won two matches. But being able to say I won, after putting in the work, was amazing and pushed me to be better. Over the summer I attended the wrestling camps with the team and came to pre-season workouts. I've been able to see the improvements I've made in just a year and have won about seven. I hope to continue getting better,” Hollett, shared.
Hollett is inspirational to young ladies at East Jackson, as she was part of the first team of Lady Eagle wrestlers and now is the first female to commit to college for wrestling. Hollett is hopeful that girls are interested in wrestling like she was last year.
“I really do hope more girls will join high school wrestling. Women's wrestling is currently a fast growing sport and it opens up so many opportunities in high school, college, and in life. There are only three girls on the high school team this year and two on the middle school team. We weren't able to compete at state as a girls’ team this year because of our small numbers, but I would love to see our team grow into something like that. I've formed such close friendships with our team, ones that we won't forget, and I wouldn't change it for anything,” Hollett said.
Max Sokoloff is a student journalist at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and is a member of the Journalism class at EJCHS.
