Pictured above is Elizabeth Hollett wrestling her opponent.

 Submitted photo.

Elizabeth Hollett is the first female wrestler to commit to college from East Jackson Comprehensive High School. Hollett will be heading to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL. 

Last year things were looking different for Hollett, as she was on the Lady Eagles soccer team for East Jackson and the season had just ended. Hollett began looking for a way to stay in shape until soccer rolled around next season.

