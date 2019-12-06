East Jackson running back Nino Brown and offensive lineman Jarrett Pursley both earned first-team offensive honors on the recently-released all-region football team for 8-AAA.
They were two of six Eagles selected for all-region accolades.
Defensive back Kahlil Watkins was a second-team defensive selection. Defensive back Marques Green was a defensive honorable mention, while receiver Caleb Adair and offensive lineman Bradley Akin were offensive honorable mentions.
