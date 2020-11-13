Playing in their final home game, the East Jackson Eagles fell to the Hart County Bulldogs 49-9 in a penalty-heavy contest on Friday Night (Nov 13).
Hart County (3-4, 2-1 Region 8-AAA) struck first with an interception leading to a quick scoring drive. East Jackson (1-7, 0-4 Region 8-AAA) responded as Randy Smith made a fantastic catch to put the Eagles in scoring position. The drive ended with Smith kicking a field goal to put the Eagles on the board with 5:38 left in the first quarter.
Hart County capitalized on a great kick return and scored another seven points. With little time left in the first quarter, J.L. Lackey scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-3 at the end of the quarter.
Hart County dominated the second quarter with a running touchdown and two long touchdown passes to put the Bulldogs ahead 42-3 going into halftime.
In the second half, both teams’ offense seemed to be replaced with better defense. Though few points were scored, lots of yellow flags filled the field as penalties for both teams increased. Hart County produced one more scoring drive despite a number of personal fouls being called. At the end of the third quarter, Hart County led the Eagles 49-3.
The Eagles ended their last game at Eagle Stadium on a high note as R.J. White ran for a 13 yard touchdown to make the final score 49-9.
East Jackson will close its season next Friday (Nov. 20) at Stephens County at 7:30 p.m.
