The East Jackson Eagles faced off against the Hart County Bulldogs last Friday night (Oct 29).
Hart County scored early on a 65-yard touchdown run, putting them up 7-0 with 10:57 left in the first. The Bulldogs scored again fast on a 28-yard touchdown pass with only 6:32 remaining in the quarter.
A little over a minute later the Eagles struck on a 83-yard touchdown pass to Marques Greene, changing the score to 14-6.
With 11 seconds left in the opening quarter, Hart County kicked a 34-yard field goal making it 17-6 going into the second.
The Bulldogs opened up the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass. They followed up with a 12-yard touchdown run, bringing the score to 31-6.
A 26-yard touchdown pass to Luke Lindsey for the Eagles helped rejuvenate the team, making the score 31-12 going into the half.
Hart County reasserted their dominance over the Eagles on a 74-yard touchdown run to make their lead a whopping 26 points.
Marques Greene scored again for the Eagles on an 11-yard touchdown run with 3:08 left in the third. East Jackson attempted a 2-point conversion but was unsuccessful.
With 17 seconds left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs completed an 18-yard touchdown pass.
The fourth quarter was mainly scoreless except for a 5-yard touchdown run completed by the Bulldogs, making the final score 52-18.
The Eagles play next week (Nov 5) against Stephens County. A win Friday night would send East Jackson to the AAA state playoffs.
