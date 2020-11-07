East Jackson (1-6) dropped its six-consecutive game with a 27-12 loss Friday (Nov. 6) at Franklin County and fell to 0-3 in region play with just two games remaining.
Playing in its first road game since Sept. 18, East Jackson trailed 14-0 before Gary Maddox got the Eagles on the board with a 22-yard touchdown run with 3:14 in the second quarter.
The Lions (7-1, 2-1 Region 8-AAA), however, scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to put the game away.
East Jackson added a touchdown late when Greg Huggs scored with 3:26 remaining.
The Eagles will host Hart County next week (Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.).
Check back later for more on this story.
