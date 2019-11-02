In a game that wasn’t decided until the final minutes, East Jackson lost a shootout to Morgan County 45-31 at home Friday (Nov. 1).
Eagle running back Nino Brown — coming off a 240-yard effort last week — scored three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter. His final touchdown cut Morgan County’s lead to 38-31 with 6:02 remaining in the contest. But the Bulldogs put the game away with a touchdown with 2:03 left.
In addition to Brown’s three scores, the Eagles (3-6, 0-5 Region 8-AAA) got a touchdown reception from R.J. White and a field goal from Brice Vandiver.
The Eagles will close the season next Friday at home against intra-county rival Jackson County (2-7, 0-5 Region 8-AAA) at home.
