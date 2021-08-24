The East Jackson Eagles fell to the West Hall Spartans in a 14-7 defensive battle at home on Friday Night (Aug. 20).
After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles were the first to reach the end zone with an 8-yard touchdown run from Quay Hill.
Despite East Jackson’s Jeremiah Stansell and Christian Oglesby forcing a West Hall 4th down late in the first half, the Spartans were able to gain the necessary four yards, resulting in a first-and-goal.
With 1:48 left in the second, West Hall’s Tilil Blackwell ran for three yards and into the Eagles’ end zone, making the score tied at 7-7 going into halftime.
Both teams made huge defensive pushes early in the second half including two Eagle interceptions.
However, this didn’t stop Blackwell from finding the end zone for the second time that night with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Spartans up 14-7.
The Eagles made one last attempt to tie the score near the end of the game, but with 0:37 left, the Spartans intercepted a pass and ran 92 yards the other way.
Next week (Aug. 27), East Jackson squares off at Jackson County.
