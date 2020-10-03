The East Jackson Eagles fell to the East Hall Vikings in an offensive shootout Friday night (Oct. 2) with a final score of 49-34.
The Eagles' Greg Huggs threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-31 passing. Randy Smith hauled in eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, and Marques Greene added 137 yards rushing on 19 carries.
The Eagles struck first with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Huggs to Tyler Crow to put East Jackson up early. However, East Hall responded immediately with a rushing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion by Macere Walker.
The Vikings took advantage of a special teams error putting them in great field position, resulting in a touchdown run by Matthew Lott.
With under a minute left in the first quarter, Huggs threw a pass that was intercepted by Deshaun Gray and returned for an East Hall touchdown.
Halfway through the second quarter, Huggs threw a terrific 40-yard pass to Smith resulting in a first-and-goal for the Eagles. R.J. White capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 22-14 with 8:43 left in the half.
Minutes later, the Vikings threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead and put them up by 14 going into halftime.
Near the end of the third quarter, Ethan Ardis made a crucial stop to force the Vikings into a fourth-and-goal situation. This prompted a blocked punt that was recovered by Jamarion Collins. The turnover resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass to White.
East Hall captured momentum in the fourth quarter with a quick handoff to Montavious Tabor for six points. Lott then ran for a 50-yard rushing touchdown for the Vikings, putting them up 42-20 with 10 minutes left in the game.
White responded by scoring on a 40-yard punt return in an attempt to put the Eagles back in striking distance.
With 1:32 left in the game, the Vikings scored again. Even a late touchdown reception by Smith was not enough to complete the Eagles´ comeback attempt.
Next week (Oct. 9), East Jackson squares off against Rabun County at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.