The East Jackson Eagles fell to the Gilmer Bobcats last Friday (Sep. 10) with a final score of 41-34.
East Jackson struck first with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Crow to Talon Jackson to put the Eagles up 7-0 with 10:55 left in the first quarter. However, this was quickly followed by an equally long touchdown run by Gilmer.
Early in the second, Gilmer struck again with a 25-yard touchdown run to put them up 13-7.
With 3:53 left in the half, East Jackson’s Gary Maddox scored his first touchdown of the year on a 2-yard run.
This was quickly followed by 4-yard run by Gilmer’s quarterback, after physically hurdling the defensive line, putting the Bobcats up 19-14 going into the half.
Jackson scored again for the Eagles with 3:48 left in the third on a 36-yard reception from Crow. Gilmer responded with a 55-yard touchdown play, bringing the score to 27-21 at the end of the third.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, Gilmer ran for a 15-yard touchdown run, furthering their lead.
In a comeback attempt, Crow ran for two 4-yard touchdown runs, putting the Eagles up 34-33 with 2:54 left in the game.
Gilmer ended the game on a 19-yard lateral touchdown pass to give themselves the lead.
“We battled back from being down 12 points in the fourth quarter," said head coach Cameron Pettus. "Battled back to take the lead with three minutes left and we just could not hang on defensively against those guys. They do a really good job at executing with [head coach Paul Standard] there.”
East Jackson plays this week at West Hall on Friday (Sep. 17).
