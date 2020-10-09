The East Jackson Eagles fell to the Rabun County Wildcats and the South Carolina commit, Gunner Stockton, 70-36, Friday (Oct. 9) at home.
The Wildcats scored first on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Stockton and struck again minutes later with a 60-yard reception for a touchdown. With less than five minutes left in the first, Stockton tucked the ball and scampered for a 15-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-0.
With 1:40 left in the first, Gary Maddox and Ethan Ardis made impressive back to back stops in an attempt to keep the Eagles in striking distance.
At the start of the second quarter, Stockton threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Adriel Clark, making it 28-0 early in the second.
The Eagles responded with a great run by quarterback Greg Huggs to put the Eagles in scoring position. Ethan Ardis capped the drive with a touchdown reception from Huggs. The Eagles successfully completed a two-point conversion with a pass to R.J. White to make it 28-8.
After an overturned penalty for the Wildcats, Stockton completed a stunning 70-yard touchdown pass, putting the Eagles even further behind.
With 5:30 left in the half, R.J. White made an amazing 90-yard kick return to put another seven points on the board for East Jackson. However, a minute and 16 seconds later, Rabun County ran for 21 yards and scored in retaliation.
Near the end of the second, the Wildcats scored off of a fumble recovered at the 10 yard line to make it 56-15 going into halftime.
Rabun County struck first in the third with a 30-yard touchdown pass with 9:59 left in the quarter.
In an attempt to swing the momentum in the third, Gary Maddox made back-to-back stops for the Eagles and forced a punt.
With under three minutes left in the third, Randy Smith caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Huggs to make it 63-22. This score would carry into the fourth quarter.
Branson Gragg took a handoff from Garrett Horton to score Rabun County´s final points for the night.
The Eagles scored twice in the fourth quarter with two rushing touchdowns from Marques Greene to make the final score 70-36.
The Eagles square off against the Oconee County Warriors next Friday (Oct 16.) at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.