Greg Huggs threw a pair of touchdown passes but East Jackson opened Region 8-AAA play with a 36-14 loss to No. 3-ranked Oconee County Friday at home.
Huggs connected with R.J. White for a scoring strike late in the second quarter. He then found Marques Greene for a touchdown with just under two minutes remaining game in the Eagles’ fourth-straight loss.
East Jackson (1-4, 0-1 Region 8-AAA) missed some opportunities in the first half. It turned the ball over on downs twice in the red zone and then threw a pick-six, which Liam Lewis took back over 100 yards for a touchdown, in trailing 26-7 at the break.
Oconee County (6-0, 1-0 Region 8-AAA) scored the first 26 points of the contest.
The Eagles return to action next Friday (Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.) at home against region opponent Monroe Area (5-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAA).
