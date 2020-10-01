The East Jackson football team didn’t win last week but perhaps found something of value in its second-half performance against Gilmer.
The Eagles accumulated the vast majority their 160 rushing yards on the night in the final two quarters in a 28-19 loss to the Bobcats. Running back Marques Greene finished with 96 yards with nearly the entire total coming after halftime.
“We have to have an identity with the running game, and I think we found that in the second half,” East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus said.
Not only was Greene productive in the second half, he ran with physicality, Pettus said.
“I give credit to him, and I give credit to our coaches,” Pettus said. “Because they pretty much said, ‘Hey, Marques, if you’re going to be the guy, you’ve got to come out and you’ve got to be a thumper, you’ve got to be physical.’ I really thought he did a good job of coming out and hitting it downhill hard and fast.”
Quarterback Greg Huggs contributed to the running game as well with 46 yards on 10 carries. His 20-yard run in the fourth quarter helped set up his own seven-yard touchdown run late in the game.
“He’s talented and we were able to use him doing that, and that’s just a fantastic weapon moving forward for our offense,” Pettus said.
As for the Eagles' passing game, Huggs was 11-for-30 against Gilmer, but that included eight drops from receivers.
“If we get those eight drops that were in the breadbasket, it’s going to be different,” Pettus said.
But two of the Eagles’ touchdowns did come through the air with Huggs hitting Randy Smith and Kahlil Watkins on scoring strikes, while R.J. White caught four balls for 41 yards.
“Randy obviously catches the ball extremely well out there on the edge, and R.J. (White, too),” Pettus said. “We’ve got to get those guys the ball when we have opportunities to get those one-on-one matchups and take advantage of what they’re giving us.”
As for throwing the ball, East Jackson faces an East Hall team Friday (Oct. 2) who specializes in it, providing a stark contrast to run-heavy Wing-T offense of Gilmer that the Eagles defended last week.
The East Hall offense is led by junior quarterback Clete Cooper, who has already passed for 1,013 yards in three games. Cooper has thrown for at least 300 yards each contest, including a 390-yard effort against West Hall on Sept. 11.
“We go from one extreme, the Wing-T offense, to the other,” Pettus said. “It’s definitely a fun challenge for us. We know that he loves to throw the ball — coach (Michael) Perry does a good job there.”
Pettus added that Cooper is extremely talented at quarterback.
“Watching film, he does an excellent job with his feet, keeping the play alive,” Pettus said. “And then his receivers do a really good job of keeping working to get open.”
But Pettus said he has confidence with the plan his defensive staff has is putting in place and the instruction of defensive backs coach Dominic Davis as they prepare for the Vikings’ air-it-out offense.
“It will be a fun challenge, like I said, and we’re just looking forward to it honestly to see what we can do,” Pettus said.
Meanwhile, the Eagle offense will go up against an improving East Hall defense, one that’s led by its defense front. East Hall is allowing 18.6 points per game this year after surrendering 44.3 points per game last year.
“Their D-line is playing well,” Pettus said. “I think they’re physical … I think their defense is building, and they’ve got a really nice system there and they’re doing a good job with it this year.”
This will be East Jackson’s third of four non-region games this season. The Eagles will face Class AA No. 3-ranked Rabun County on Oct. 9 before opening Region 8-AAA play against Oconee County on Oct. 16.
