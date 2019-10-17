East Jackson is 3-3 on the season, and Franklin County is 0-6. But the teams have one thing in common: Both need a region win.
The Eagles and the Lions will meet Friday (Oct. 18) at 7:30 p.m. in Carnesville carrying 0-2 Region 8-AAA records into the game.
“It’s huge for us because this is a game we feel we have a shot to compete in and get after it and do some really good things,” East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re doing our due diligence.”
East Jackson was off last week after being handled by Monroe Area, 56-7. Franklin County lost to Morgan County 35-16 last Friday (Oct. 11).
The Eagles seek to stop a three-game losing streak that began during the non-region portion of their schedule. Franklin County has lost eight games in a row, stretching back to last year. The Lions’ most recent victory came nearly a calendar year ago when they beat Jackson County 24-6.
Pettus expects his team to encounter a motivated Franklin County squad.
“When you turn on the film, you see a lot of good things they do, too, as well, and it just hasn’t gone their way,” Pettus said. “So, we’ve got to be ready. They’re going to be hungry and challenged at home to earn that first victory and know they’re looking for us.”
The Eagles will have to contend with a Lion ball-control, run-heavy offense, that’s rooted in the Wing-T.
“Up front, they scare me because they do go shoe-to-shoe and they pound that rock,” Pettus said.
East Jackson has faced the Wing-T already this year, but “anytime you play teams like that, it’s scary because it’s so different,” Pettus said.
Meanwhile, East Jackson looks to spark an offense that has been limited to 20 points over the course of its last three games. The Eagle offense will also look to rebound from a seven-turnover performance against Monroe Area in its most recent game.
“Offensively, we know we’ve got to make some stuff happen and get our guys loose and score some points,” Pettus said.
East Jackson hopes the off week — which coincided with fall break — has it rested and re-charged for this game.
“It happened at the best time for us, this off week and bye week, because our kids were able to take some time off of school and from football and just kind of re-energize,” Pettus said. “So, being back in the building today (Monday) with the kids, everybody is excited and ready to go to work today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.