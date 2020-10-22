East Jackson hasn’t picked up a win over the past few weeks, but a pair of receivers have emerged who are making the Eagles tougher to beat each week.
The Eagles’ Randy Smith and R.J. White have combined for 370 yards receiving over the past two weeks and 526 yards over the past three games.
“You add those two together, and it’s a good one-two combination,” East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus said. “And when we put them both on the same side or if we split them away, defenses have to figure out how they’re going to bracket and cover those two.”
Smith caught five passes for 98 yards last week in a 36-14 loss to Class AAA No. 3-ranked Oconee County, while White had four catches for 92 yards against the Warriors.
Smith is not just a talented receiving target. The sophomore is a tenacious, physical blocker, according to Pettus. Meanwhile, R.J. White is a dynamic return man, having returned a punt 40 yards for a score and a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
The duo certainly has benefitted from the play of senior quarterback Greg Huggs, who threw for 285 yards last week against Oconee County and 504 yards over the past two games.
“Greg has been really growing as a quarterback and making good decisions with the ball,” Pettus said.
And having a pair of weapons in the passing game like Smith and White gives the Eagles options to counter opposing defenses should they load the box in an attempt to stop a running game led by Marques Greene, who has two 100-yard games this season.
“It’s a give-and-take, but we obviously love what’s going on right now with it,” Pettus said.
The Eagles, who host Monroe Area (5-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAA) Friday (Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.), have put up big numbers in the passing game with Smith and White the past two weeks against elite teams in their respective classifications. The hope is that production will turn into victories.
“We’re just telling the guys that now that we’re getting competitive, now we’ve got to figure out how to put that together and take the next step and start winning these games that we’re being competitive in,” Pettus said.
EAGLES TASKED WITH STOPPING MONROE AREA QB
East Jackson will host Monroe Area this Friday, and assignment No. 1 is to contain multi-talented Purple Hurricane quarterback Selatian Straughter. Straughter passed for 249 yards and ran for 115 yards on just 10 carries last year in Monroe Area’s 56-7 win over the Eagles.
“He’s the playmaker, he’s the center of the universe for those guys and rightly so,” said Pettus, who added that Monroe Area also features a talented running back and corps of receivers.
The coach said the Eagle defense must have “multiple hats on that kid” and tackle well in space.
Entering this contest, Pettus said he feels his secondary is growing and the linebackers are improved. One of the keys, however, is the defensive line finding a way to get into the gaps and make plays when opportunities arise, according to the coach.
Meanwhile, this is yet another demanding game for the Eagles, who are coming off matchups with a pair of top-three teams with Rabun County and Oconee County. This is also the second game of an arduous Region 8-AAA slate. Four region teams have 4-2 overall records or better, while Hart County (2-3) has multiple players who have committed to Division-I Power 5 schools.
Pettus said that his team is “all-in” as it searches for its first region win.
“You can just see the difference from last year to this year just on how we’re playing if you’ve watched film,” Pettus said. “I’m really excited about what we’re doing and how we’re getting at it, and I know our kids are excited.”
