East Jackson’s Cameron Pettus has seen his share of quarterbacks as a head coach for over a decade in two different states. But Friday’s opposing quarterback “might be one of the best I’ve seen," he said.
The Eagles (1-2) will host Class AA No. 3-ranked Rabun County (3-1) and five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is South Carolina commit.
“The kid can spin it,” Pettus said. “He hits the tight windows relatively easy. It’s an ease whenever he throws the football. Of course, he has great touch, great arm strength, but the ability that he has to hit those small windows on the run … or if he’s sitting back in the pocket, he’s just very, very talented, both when he’s moving and when he’s not.”
Stockton is coming off a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance passing against Bremen on Sept. 25. He threw for 3,473 yards last year.
Opposing defenses, however, must account for Stockton, too, on the ground, as he is the nation’s top-rated dual-threat quarterback. Stockton ran for 145 yards against Bremen. He rushed for 1,126 yards last season.
“He’s deceivingly faster than what you think he is,” Pettus said. “He can really move, and the thing that I love about him is that he’s just so dang tough. He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid who will put that shoulder down, and he’ll make you pay if you come up there and you’re trying to make a tackle.”
Stockton’s top receiving target is Ariel Clark, while the Wildcats’ ground attack is led by Lang Windham. Pettus said he sees more than just one player when looking at Rabun County’s roster.
“Even though Gunner is exceptional, they have a very solid team all the way around him, both offensively and defensively, and in their special teams,” Pettus said.
East Jackson’s defense just went up against a pass-heavy offense last week in a 49-34 loss to East Hall. Pettus said having faced a similar attack last week will help his team prepare for this week.
“We saw exactly what works well for our defense, what didn’t go as well as you might think when you game plan,” Pettus said.
The Eagles’ offense didn’t fare too badly last week despite the loss, posting a season-high 34 points. Huggs threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns while Randy Smith caught eight balls for 125 yards and a touchdown.
“I think we’re really finding our identity on offense,” Pettus said. “I think we’ve got some really good playmakers out there with Randy Smith and R.J. White that are just doing a great job. Greg (Huggs) is really developing himself as really the leader of the offense and taking advantage of what the defense gives him.”
Meanwhile, Marques Greene ran for a career-high 137 yards as he continues to grow in his new role as the Eagles’ featured running back.
“The light switch really clicked on for him that second half against Gilmer, and that kid has not looked back since,” Pettus said. “He ran tougher this past week. He has had a physicality about him that we just love. His vision and everything he’s doing right now, he’s just getting better and better every week.”
While this week’s non-region contest against Rabun County is a tall order for East Jackson, it's one the Eagles are also looking forward, too.
“It’s kind of like I told those guys, I go, ‘These are the kind of games you want to play growing up because you get to go against one of the best,” Pettus said. “You get to see exactly where you’re at as a competitor, and what you can do.”
Pettus, who added this game to the schedule after having to cancel two games, said there’s an inherit excitement — and benefit — with playing one of the state’s best teams.
“First and foremost, it’s from our competitive nature,” he said. “We just want to play the best. Like I said, that’s the only way you’re going to better. You’ve got to play some really good opponents … What a fun, exciting game this is going to be at our house, bringing in one of the best teams in the state with one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.