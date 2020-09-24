During the preseason, East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus called this year’s Eagles “a very special team.”
They’re perhaps showing fans just what Pettus was talking about.
The Eagles gear up for their home opener Friday (Sept. 25) against Gilmer on the heels of a dramatic win. East Jackson found a way to rally from 16-0 down in the fourth quarter to beat Banks County 23-22 in double overtime last Friday (Sept. 18) despite not having played a game two weeks into the season due to COVID-related quarantine and having about 20 players miss practices for much of that time.
“They just believed,” Pettus said. “We saw a good job of players picking other players up, and we’re always talking to them about body language and attitude and I think our players just did a fantastic job of believing, staying positive no matter what was happening.”
Pettus, who is now 2-0 in season openers at East Jackson, said the win was telling.
“It just shows a lot about their character and what they’re doing here,” Pettus said. “It’s just so much fun to be a part of it.”
The Eagles will now host a Gilmer program that in many ways mirrors East Jackson’s. The Bobcats didn’t win a game from 2016-2018 but improved to 4-6 season in coach Kevin Saunders’ first season in 2019.
Gilmer produced a goal line stand last week to secure a 28-14 win over Murray County to improve to 1-1.
“They’re very similar to what we’re doing here,” said Pettus, whose team won more games last year that the previous two years combined.
Gilmer operates out of a Wing-T attack, so the Eagles will be tasked to stop the ground game Friday.
“They run the football,” Pettus said. “That’s what they’re going to do. They’ve very disciplined with it, and when they get a good play, they’re going to keep running that play same until you stop it.”
Pettus said Gilmer’s skill at its fullback position is what makes its running game go. The Bobcats have also proven the ability to hit plays in the passing game when needed. Meanwhile, Gilmer’s linebackers and secondary stood out in particular to Pettus defensively.
“We definitely have our work cut out for us but, hey, we’re excited and looking forward to the challenge,” Pettus said.
The Eagles have some corrections to make following last week’s win, though Pettus didn’t indicate the problems were major.
Specifically, Pettus wants more consistency along the Eagles’ young offensive line and to see the team’s playmakers get the ball in their hands more often. Defensively, Pettus said mistakes and misalignments led to some Banks County’s points.
“Everything that we missed is definitely fixable,” Pettus said. “The kids, they respond well. They take coaching extremely well, so I’m just excited about correcting the little mistakes that occurred and making sure that we’re just continuing to get better.”
Pettus said the team is looking forward to, at last, playing in front of the home fans.
“We love our community so much, and the community loves us,” Pettus said. “We just can’t wait. You always play great at home when you’re in front of your own fans. It’s just electric, and it’s going to be electric on Friday night, and we’re looking forward to everybody coming out and watching. It’s going to be a great experience.”
