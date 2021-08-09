East Jackson High School looks to start its 2021 season off on the right foot Friday in its scrimmage at Oglethorpe County.
The Eagles finished 2020 with a 1-8 record but lost three games by two scores. Last year was East Jackson’s second with head coach Cameron Pettus and was a step down from the 3-7 record the Eagles experienced in his debut season.
Oglethorpe County snapped a 22-year playoff drought last year in its first season in region 4-AA. The Patriots ended the year with a 3-8 record with all of their wins coming against region foes.
“Looking forward to our scrimmage this week against Oglethorpe,” Pettus said. “Excited to see our team in live scenarios on Offense and Defense. I want to see how well we execute. Ball security, blocking, and tackling will be our major points of concern.
“Oglethorpe is building like we are so it will make for a great scrimmage.”
East Jackson begins the 2021 regular season next Friday, August 20, against cross-county rival Jackson County.
