East Jackson's long losing streak to region opponents is over. The Eagles defeated Franklin County on Friday (Oct. 22) to win their first region game since 2016.
East Jackson (3-5, 1-2 Region 8-AAA) dominated Franklin County 26-0 to snap a 24-game losing streak in region play. It was also the first region win for head coach Cameron Pettus who took over the program in 2019.
"I'm very proud of these guys," Pettus said. "Our senior class has obviously done a great job working. [They] kept believing, pushing. We have a great coaching staff, I'm proud of everybody and how hard they've worked.
I thought the defense played really well tonight. We had some really great special teams plays and the offense was able to move the ball enough against their tough, big strong defense. It was a very good team win."
The Eagles struck fast in the first quarter with a 52-yard touchdown run from Marques Greene to put them up 7-0 with 9:20 remaining in the first quarter.
The second quarter brought more points for East Jackson as Johnny Benitez successfully kicked a 45-yard field goal to raise the score to 10-0 going into the half.
Immediately into the third, the Eagles scored on a 75-yard kick return, furthering their lead to 17-0 with 11:45 remaining in the quarter.
The next drive for the Lions resulted in even more Eagle points after a safety put East Jackson up 19-0.
As if Franklin County had not had enough trouble on the defensive side of the ball, the offense made several crucial mistakes in the second half, including three botched snaps.
The fourth quarter brought seven more points for East Jackson as Gary Maddox III scored on a 37-yard touchdown run, making the final score 26-0.
At the end of the game, Eagles head coach, Cameron Pettus, commented on the resilience of his team and the leadership of his seniors. He commended their ability to get better “week in and week out” and continuing to “stick with it” through the wins and losses.
The Eagles hope to build on the region success this Friday at Hart County. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 8 in Class AAA and are third in the Region 8-AAA standings.
