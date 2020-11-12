It’s cliché. It’s also true. East Jackson indeed probably won’t find a better 2-4 around than this Friday’s (Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.) home opponent, Hart County.
Eagle coach Cameron Pettus said the Bulldogs, a preseason top-10 team in Class AAA, are “definitely a lot better” than their 2-4 mark, which includes setbacks to Jefferson, Oconee County, Wayne County and White County.
“They’ve had some tough games, obviously, that they’ve lost, but we watched the Franklin County film and they got after Franklin County something fierce,” Pettus said. “And Franklin County is pretty darn good as we know.”
Hart County’s talented roster includes tightened Cane Berrong, a Notre Dame commit, and Malachi Thomas, a Virginia Tech commit. The Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals last year, but have yet to get rolling this year.
East Jackson is coming off a 27-12 loss to Franklin County this past Friday (Nov. 6), while Hart County hasn’t played since Oct. 23. The Bulldogs were off on Oct. 30 and then saw its Nov. 6 game with Stephens County canceled after the Indians reported COVID-19 exposure issues.
Meanwhile, an Eagle team hit hard by injuries has gotten healthier in the past few weeks, though running back Marques Greene suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s (Nov. 6) loss to Franklin County. He was limited to four carries in the game. Pettus, however, expects Greene to play this week.
Pettus said his team is playing hard and playing better, which he said is exciting. But the Eagles also need that to payoff.
“Now, we’ve just got to finish it,” he said. “We’ve got to make those plays where we have an opportunity to take advantage of the game and win. The next step for us is to break through that class ceiling.”
With two games remaining on his team’s schedule, Pettus remains upbeat and as does the team, according to the coach.
“I think everybody is doing great,” he said. “Our attitude, our mentality … we’re better off than where we were last year at this point in time. I just like everything we’re doing.”
FRANKLIN CO. 27, EAST JACKSON 12
East Jackson (1-6) dropped its six-consecutive game with a 27-12 loss Friday (Nov. 6) at Franklin County and fell to 0-3 in region play with just two games remaining.
Playing in its first road game since Sept. 18, East Jackson trailed 14-0 before Gary Maddox got the Eagles on the board with a 22-yard touchdown run with 3:14 in the second quarter. Maddox finished with a team-high 47 yards on eight carries.
The Lions (7-1, 2-1 Region 8-AAA), however, scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to put the game away.
East Jackson added a touchdown late when Greg Huggs scored with 3:26 remaining.
Running back Marques Greene, who injured his ankle in the game, was limited to -2 yards on four carries, but had a 81-yard reception.
