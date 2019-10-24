Hart County may have suffered a surprising loss to Monroe Area last week, but the Bulldogs’ roster is as well-stocked as anyone’s.
East Jackson (3-4, 0-3 Region 8-AAA) will have to contend with that roster Friday (Oct. 25) when they travel to Hart County.
“They’re loaded,” Eagle coach Cameron Pettus said. “They have some good-looking athletes out there for sure. They’re very, very talented.”
Hart County got off to a 5-0 start and rose to a No. 5 ranking before dropping games to Jefferson and Monroe Area.
The Bulldogs feature a Notre Dame commit, Cane Berrong, at tight end, a talented passer in Luke Lee at quarterback and dynamic running back with Malachi Thomas. Hart County also has a defensive end, Kaimon Rucker, who is committed to North Carolina but was lost for the season due to injury.
Pettus said the Bulldogs’ roster is as talented as any the region has to offer.
“It’s just as good,” Pettus said. “Absolutely. It’s another one of those tough teams. We watched the Monroe (Area) game and obviously that quarterback from Monroe had a monster game, and I think that’s what propelled them past those guys. But they’re definitely super talented across the board, and they’ve got some guys who can play.”
East Jackson enters this game on the heels of four-straight losses after a fast 3-0 start. The Eagles fell to Franklin County 35-14 last Friday (Oct. 18) as they remained winless in region play. A bright spot from the loss was a 200-plus yard rushing night from Eagle running back Nino Brown.
But Pettus said his team is still upbeat despite the losing skid.
“The mood is good,” Pettus said. “It really is. Of course, we’re disappointed. We definitely wanted to win that game against Franklin County, but we shot ourselves in the foot too many times offensively. But our kids are resilient. They kept playing hard, and that’s what I’m asking from them right now.”
Pettus said he wants this team to continue building and improve even though the team has been on the wrong end of the scoreboard recently.
“And they’re doing it week in and week out,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.