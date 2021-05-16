East Jackson will move fourth with a valuable evaluation tool it didn’t have last year as the Eagles tackle their offseason work.
In a dress rehearsal to close spring practice — complete with football weather — East Jackson fell 44-14 last Wednesday (May 12) at Apalachee on an unseasonably chilly night.
“That’s the great thing about spring ball. Now, we have an idea of what we’ve got to correct and get going before we roll into the summer, versus last year, we’re rolling into Week 1 in a COVID year, and we’re trying to figure this out three or four months later,” Eagle coach Cameron Pettus said.
Pettus said the scrimmage provided a prime opportunity to evaluate personnel. The third-year coach noted the secondary, specifically, where he was impressed with the play of his cornerbacks but said safety play needs improvement.
“Maybe move some players around there, but we’re obviously going to fit it to the strengths of our players and the strengths of our team,” he said.
The team is transitioning to what Pettus said is his old defense, based out of a 3-4 setup.
“There’s still a lot of learning to do there, but I was proud of them,” he said. “We created some turnovers, which we want to do. We want to be aggressive.”
As for how the scrimmage unfolded, Apalachee’s Colby Sikes scored on an 62-yard run on the Wildcats’ third play of the contest and added a diving grab in the end zone late in the first half to fuel Apalachee’s victory over the Eagles. No score was kept on the scoreboard.
The Wildcats led 17-14 late in the first half before scoring 27 unanswered points.
Apalachee’s Elijah Verne added two rushing touchdowns, including a score on the final play of the contest.
Sikes’ early 62-yard jaunt on a handoff up the middle gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead at the 8:06 mark in the first quarter.
East Jackson answered with a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Randy Smith on its second possession to tie the scrimmage 7-7. Smith keyed the touchdown with a 68-yard run, stiff-arming an Apalachee defender near the line of scrimmage and outrunning another on the perimeter to break free for the big gainer.
Smith left the game following the drive due to concussion protocol. Pettus said he didn’t think Smith sustained one, “but obviously, we’ve just got to make sure everything is safe and secure when we’re doing stuff like that.”
The Wildcats responded with an 8-play scoring drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Deven White with 2:54 left in the first quarter. Sikes picked up 33 yards on the second play of the drive, and White later followed with a 19-yard run to the Eagle 1-yard line, setting up his own score.
Wildcat place kicker Brody Ham added a 25-yard field goal at the 6:59 mark in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 17-7.
The Eagles scored late in the first half on a 75-yard touchdown drive engineered by backup quarterback Tyler Crow. Crow hit tight end Ethan Ardis on a 16-yard completion on third-and-10 to put ball inside the Wildcat 10 and scored on a 9-yard touchdown on the next play to close the gap to 17-14 with 1:42 remaining before halftime.
Pettus said it took his squad a few moments to adjust to the change at quarterback.
“Randy took us down the field, and we scored,” Pettus said. “That was awesome. Then, when the second string quarterback got in there, we kind of lost our feng shui a little bit, but then they got their feat underneath themselves, and he was able to lead a really good drive down the field.”
Apalachee scored just before the half as quarterback Howard Holloway guided the Wildcats down the field on a two-minute drill. He put Apalachee deep in Eagle territory with a 39-yard completion to Edwin Ellis. Three plays later, Sikes laid out for a grab in the back of the end zone on a 7-yard throw from Holloway to put Apalachee ahead 24-14 with just 40 seconds remaining in the first half.
Neither team scored again until late in the third quarter when Verne found the end zone on a 3-yard run at the 2:09 mark, capping a 9-play drive and giving Apalachee a 30-14 lead.
Backup quarterback Isaiah Skinner later scored on a 1-yard keeper, after picking up 34 yards on a carry one play earlier, to push the advantage to 37-14 with 10:46 left in the contest.
The Wildcats closed the game with an 8-play drive ending with an 11-yard score on fourth down from Verne in the closing seconds.
East Jackson cycled its younger players into the scrimmage late, including the program’s rising freshmen.
“We played our rising ninth graders,” Pettus said. “They did not. So, they’re going against the big boys, going against high school players to see what it’s all about … I was proud of them. They did a good job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.