After six-straight weeks of football and a multitude of injuries, East Jackson is ready to hit the pause button.
The Eagles (1-5, 0-2 Region 8-AAA) were missing five starters Friday (Oct. 23) in a 42-13 loss to Monroe Area at home, the Eagles’ fifth consecutive defeat. East Jackson has next Friday off before playing Franklin County (Nov. 6).
“We need it,” East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus said of the break. “We need to heal, obviously. We should be able to get four or five guys back by the time we play Franklin, which will be good.”
In Friday’s game, the Purple Hurricanes (6-1, 2-0 Region 8-AAA) scored the first 28 points of the contest in rolling to their fifth-straight win over the Eagles. Monroe Area led 35-13 at the half.
Purple Hurricane sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Anderson threw touchdown passes of 15, 20 and 40 yards, while Mason Byron scored on a long kickoff return and added a second-half touchdown.
“We just need a little bit more depth to hang with a team like that,” Pettus said. “They’re very good. They are. They’re going to give Oconee a definite run for their money and probably Hart in our region. But they’re talented for sure.”
Anderson found Tyvonte Brooks for a 15-yard touchdown on the Purple Hurricanes’ opening drive and then connected with Bryant Olson for a 20-yard touchdown pass, followed by a two-point conversion from Anderson, to stake the Purple Hurricanes to a 14-0 lead with 11:21 left in the second quarter.
A 16-yard touchdown run from Alan Jones increased Monroe Area’s lead to 21-0, followed by the recovery of a pooch kick by the Purple Hurricanes. One play later, Anderson found Olson deep for a 40-yard strike, stretching the lead to 28-0.
Meanwhile, East Jackson suffered from some self-inflicted wounds.
On the Eagles’ second possession, they drove inside the Monroe Area 20, but an intentional grounding penalty wiped out the drive. On East Jackson’s next possession, a bad snap on the first play cost the Eagles 23 yards.
“You can’t have that, especially against good teams,” Pettus said. “That’s what we’re trying to teach these kids here, is that we’ve just got to continue to get better and learn how to put plays together, so that we can go down and capitalize and make it a ball game.”
The Eagles didn’t get on the board midway through the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run from Marques Greene, cutting the lead to 28-7. The moment was short-lived as Byron returned the ensuing kick for a touchdown.
East Jackson produced its only other touchdown of the night late in the second quarter when Greg Huggs hit R.J. White for a 70-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. Pettus had initially decided to punt but the players successfully lobbied Pettus to attempt a fourth-down conversion.
“They did,” Pettus said. “Greg (Huggs) said, ‘Hey coach let’s go for it’ … I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to do it, let’s do it.’ I tell them I’ve got their back and they’ve got each others.”
Trailing by 22 points in the third quarter, East Jackson couldn’t cash in on an opportunity to cut into the lead. The Eagles got the ball on the Monroe Area 19 after a blocked punt by Talon Carroll. But the possession stalled at Purple Hurricane 8-yard line, with the Eagles failing on a fourth-down conversion.
Monroe Area punched in its last score when Byron scored from a yard out with 1:48 left in the third quarter.
“We just ran out of gas,” Pettus said of the loss. “A lot of our guys have got to go both ways, and we’ve just got to get more bodies.”
