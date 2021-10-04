The No. 2 ranked Oconee County football team just had too much firepower for East Jackson on Friday (Oct. 1).
East Jackson fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter of its region opener and trailed 28-0 at halftime. Though the Eagle did make a big play as time expired in the first half, breaking up a pass intended for LSU commit Jake Johnson in the end zone.
“Our kids battled and competed,” said head coach Cameron Pettus. “Obviously [Oconee County is] a very good football team
“We still have a long way to go, but the kids fought and competed all four quarters. That’s all I can ask for.”
East Jackson (2-4, 0-1 Region 8-AAA) made its first real scoring threat early in the third quarter driving down the field on the legs of quarterback Tyler Crow and running back Gary Maddox. However, a pass from Crow was intercepted on a fourth down in the red zone. Oconee County regained possession at its own four-yard line and marched 96 yards to the end zone to extend its lead to 35-0 midway through the third quarter.
The Eagles finally got on the board in the fourth quarter to cut the score to 35-7. Tyler Crow scored the touchdown by finding running room outside and driving for the front pylon to beat defenders to the end zone. East Jackson had another chance to score before the game ended, but its drive ended with an incomplete pass in the end zone.
“Our kids have a lot of pride,” Pettus said. “Our whole team does. We’re getting better here and it’s a journey. I couldn’t be more proud of our effort. They could have tucked tail at 28-0 at halftime and we could have gotten destroyed. But they didn’t because they’re battlers.”
East Jackson is back on the road this week at Monroe Area (6-0, 1-0 Region 8-AAA). The Purple Hurricanes are ranked no. 8 in class AAA following a win over previously undefeated Stephens County. Three Region 8-AAA teams are current;y ranked inside the top 10 (no. 2 Oconee County; no. 8 Monroe Area; no. 9 Hart County).
