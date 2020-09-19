East Jackson rallied from 16 points down in the fourth quarter and stopped a two-point conversion in double overtime to beat Banks County 23-22 Friday (Sept. 19) on the road to open the season.
The Eagles had to wait two weeks to start their season due to a COVID-19 exposure issue.
With East Jackson trailing 16-0, R.J. White and Greg Huggs both found the end zone with fourth-quarter touchdown runs — followed by Eagle two-point conversions on both — tying the game 16-16.
After neither team scored in the first overtime, Huggs ran for a touchdown in the second overtime. Randy Smith added a PAT to put the Eagles ahead 23-22.
Banks County answered with a score, but the Eagles broke up a pass on the Leopards’ two-point try to end the game.
East Jackson will host Gilmer on Sept. 25.
Check back later for more on this game.
