The East Jackson Eagles recently defeated the East Hall Vikings 42-20 to end their spring football practice.
“I’m excited because we are getting better. We’re building the numbers up, excitement is up and kids are loving it,” said head coach Cameron Pettus.
The Eagles hopped on the board early in the first quarter after a fumble-recovery-turned-touchdown by freshman Drew Richardson.
Quay Hill and De’Kan Williams both contributed touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead at the half.
Javon Huff recovered a fumble on the play late in the third quarter that was then converted for a touchdown by Colt Johnson.
The point after was good and the Eagles led 28-0. With just a minute and a half left in the third East Hall ran in for their first touchdown of the night.
Early in the fourth Ja’zeil Lester picked up a high snap and took it to the end zone for the Eagles, extending their lead to 35-7.
East Hall was able to score two more touchdowns and condensed the Eagle’s lead to 35-20. With just over four minutes left Huff was able to score one final touchdown for East Jackson.
“I think we did pretty good tonight. A lot of new faces out there trying to execute what they do best. We overcame mistakes, but I am happy with the outcome,” said Pettus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.