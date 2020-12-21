Eight East Jackson players were included on the recently-released all-region football team for 8-AAA.
R.J. White (receiver) earned first-team recognition on offense, while Greg Huggs (quarterback) and Randy Smith were second-team offensive selections. Smith was also a second-team special teams selection at punter. Ethan Ardis (linebacker) and Gary Maddox (defensive back) were named to the second-team on defense.
Tyler Crow (tight end), Xander Engle (offensive line) and Braxton Standridge (offensive line) received honorable mention recognition.
