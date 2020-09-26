Knowing that Gilmer was going to run the ball was one thing. Stopping it was another.
The Bobcats’ ground-and-pound Wing-T offense churned up 409 rushing yards Friday (Sept. 25) as visiting Gilmer (2-1) handed East Jackson (1-1) a 28-19 defeat.
“They do a good job of controlling the ball and running the football,” East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus said. “That Wing-T program that they’ve got is strong. They’ve got some kids that bought into the weight room, and they do a good job.”
Bobcat wingback Kobe Stonecipher accounted for 272 of those yards. He picked up most of his yardage on outside sweeps, including a 29-yard third-quarter touchdown jaunt.
“They wear you down, they wear you down, and then they hit you,” Pettus said.
East Jackson cut Gilmer’s lead to 21-19 with 4:44 left in the game, but couldn’t produce a stop against the Bobcats' rushing attack in the final minutes. Gilmer drove 67 yards and reached the end zone with a one-yard touchdown run from quarterback Spencer Smith, his second of the night, with 41 seconds left. The subsequent PAT put the game out of reach at 28-19.
The Eagles’ Greg Huggs threw touchdown passes to both Randy Smith (30 yards) and Kahlil Watkins (17 yards) in the loss and added a score on the ground, a seven-yarder, for the Eagles’ final touchdown.
All 19 of the Eagles’ points came in the second half.
“Offensively, we got things figured out in the second half, but we’ve got to help our defense out in the first half and put some points on the board,” Pettus said. “But we’ll get better. We’ll learn from this and move on.”
After both teams went three-and-out on their first two possessions, Gilmer made the first big play of the game, blocking a punt to set up a three-yard touchdown run from Ashton White with 4:37 left in the first quarter. A two-point conversion from Gary McClure gave the Bobcats an 8-0 lead.
A long return on the subsequent kickoff by Kahlil Watkins set up the Eagles at Gilmer’s 12, but East Jackson came up empty, failing to covert a fourth down inside the five-yard line.
The Eagles were held to just 31 yards during the first half, but eclipsed that with their first drive of the second half, which covered 57 yards on six plays. East Jackson found the end zone when Huggs lofted the ball to Randy Smith for a 30-yard touchdown pass with 10:11 left in the third quarter.
East Jackson briefly took the lead after recovering a fumble and driving 77 yards for a touchdown. Huggs connected with Watkins for a 17-yard touchdown strike with 7:10 left in the third quarter, giving the Eagles a 12-8 lead. East Jackson’s PAT failed.
But a long kickoff return set up Gilmer County on the East Jackson 32. Two plays into the drive, Stonecipher broke loose for his 29-yard score with 5:30 left in the third quarter, moving the Bobcats back ahead, 14-12. Gilmer's two-point try failed.
Gilmer took a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter when Smith scored from a yard out, moving the score to 21-12 with 6:53 left in the game. Stonecipher keyed the drive with a 64-yard run to the Eagle 11.
East Jackson still gave itself a chance, covering 64 yards in just over two minutes with a seven-yard rushing touchdown with 4:44 left from Huggs, who shed a tackle at the two-yard line en route to the end zone.
But the Eagles couldn’t get the Gilmer offense off the field as the Bobcats drove eight plays and 67 yards for the game-sealing score.
East Jackson ran the ball better in the second half in the loss. Eagle running back Marques Greene finished with 90 yards on the ground, with most coming in the second half. Pettus said the emphasis on the running game was by design.
“We’ve got to hang our hat on something,” Pettus said. “We told those guys in the locker room that we’re going to get better doing what we need to do.”
East Jackson will return to action next Friday (Oct. 2), hosting East Hall at 7:30 p.m.
“I’m very proud of these kids,” Pettus said. “They fight hard. They’ve got great effort. We’ve just got to continue to get better.”
