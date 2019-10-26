EAGLE LOSS

East Jackson suffered its fifth-straight loss Friday night, falling to Hart County on the road 49-0.

 Photo by Ben Munro

Hart County's Malachi Thomas scored four touchdowns and J'Len Lackey added three scores as the Bulldogs beat East Jackson 49-0 Friday in Hartwell.

The loss was East Jackson's fifth-straight since a 3-0 start. 

Hart County (6-2, 2-2 Region 8-AAA) raced out to a 21-0 lead after a quarter and a 35-0 edge at the half. The Bulldogs tacked on two more scores in the third quarter. 

East Jackson (3-5, 0-4 Region 8-AAA) hosts Morgan County next Friday (Nov. 1). 

