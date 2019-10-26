Hart County's Malachi Thomas scored four touchdowns and J'Len Lackey added three scores as the Bulldogs beat East Jackson 49-0 Friday in Hartwell.
The loss was East Jackson's fifth-straight since a 3-0 start.
Hart County (6-2, 2-2 Region 8-AAA) raced out to a 21-0 lead after a quarter and a 35-0 edge at the half. The Bulldogs tacked on two more scores in the third quarter.
East Jackson (3-5, 0-4 Region 8-AAA) hosts Morgan County next Friday (Nov. 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.