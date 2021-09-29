There might not be a tougher region in the state of Georgia than Region 8-AAA. Three of the region’s six teams are currently ranked in the top 10 of the AJC poll, with another on the cusp of the top 10.
East Jackson begins to take on that region this Friday (Oct. 1) against the No. 2 team in Class AAA; Oconee County.
“This is a super-tough region,” said head coach Cameron Pettus. “Obviously we’re excited about getting ready to compete in it. We know we have our work cut out for us but we keep getting better every week as a football program. That’s what we have to continue to do.”
Oconee County (5-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) as well-rounded of a football as they come and are currently on a two-year region championship streak with state championship appearances in 2019 and 2020. Plus, they’re sending players to major college programs at a fine rate.
The Warriors’ top prospect this year is LSU commit tight end Jake Johnson, brother of LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson. Jake has shown why he’s a top prospect this season with 21 catches for 290 yards with four scores. He’s a physical mismatch against most defenders at 6-5 and 225 lbs.
However, Johnson is far from the only star East Jackson has to deal with this Friday. Quarterback Jacob Wright has 943 yards on 58-of-93 pass attempts with 13 touchdowns. He spreads the ball to a litany of receivers and Johnson isn’t even the team’s yardage or touchdown leader.
Darius Johnson Jr. leads the Warriors with 366 yards on 17 catches with five touchdowns. With 21.5 yards per catch, he’s Oconee County’s best deep threat. Joining him near the top of the receiving chart is Jack Ward with 11 catches for 131 yards. Whit Weeks and Dylan Manders are other receivers East Jackson can’t forget about.
The Warriors are just as potent on the ground. CJ Jones has 419 yards this year on 95 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Weeks will also join in on the running game as he has five carries this year for 67 yards. Plus, Wright is an athletic quarterback capable of stretching plays or gaining yards with his legs.
“They do a lot of things very well,” Pettus said. “They cun runs the ball and they can spread you out and throw it. They doa bunch of different things on offense that we have to get ready for. They’re a lot more multiple, they’ll line up and give you a heavy dose of the running game. You have to respect the program they run and they’re obviously ranked No. 2 for a reason.
“We got our work cut out for us because they do such a nice job throwing the football and do a great job catching it. We’re excited about the challenge. They’re a very good football team at what they do Our defensive staff has been hard at work and our players have been hard at work.”
The Eagles also have to find a way to chip away at an Oconee County defense that hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game since its season opener against North Oconee. The Warriors held Cedar Shoals and Veterans to 19 and 16 points respectively, held Thomasville to just one touchdown and kept Clarke Central out of the end zone entirely.
North Oconee is the only team to gain more than 250 yards against Oconee County (279) and Veterans was the only other team to eclipse 200 yards (210). Everyone else failed to reach even 180 yards as Oconee County’s defense has only allowed 967 yards through five outings this year.
“They have a good defensive line,” he said. “They don’t load the box a whole lot, they don’t need to. Their safeties play downhill fast. They do a very good job, they’re well-coached. They do the little things the right way.
“But I’ve been really excited about what our offensive line has been able to do, and what we’ve been able to do at quarterback. [Tyler] Crow has done a great job. Our running backs, Gary [Maddox] and Quay [Hill] have both done a wonderful job, and obviously, our receivers are doing a fantastic job being very unselfish.”
Pettus believes the passing game will open in in region play with how well the running game has performed. Crow is coming off a 246-yard rushing performance against East Hall and as a team, the Eagles rushed for 395 yards. The backs also had solid outings against Banks County and Gilmer, scoring over 28 points in both games.
“We know we have to get those one-on-one matchups,” he said. “They’re going to have to do something to stop Crow and the running game, so we have to capitalize on the one-on-ones in the passing game and make big plays.”
East Jackson (2-3, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) does have the slight advantage of coming off a bye week. The Eagles’ last outing was a school record-tying 56-27 win at East Hall. Since then, they’ve had a chance to rest and get some players closer to full health.
“We were able to get some rest in, which was needed,” he said. “We also got to concentrate on some fundamentals and get some snaps at some different positions for some different guys to help create a little more depth. I thought it was a great week.”
Who: East Jackson at Oconee County (Warrior Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Records: East Jackson 2-3; Oconee County 5-0
Coaches: Cameron Pettus, East Jackson (third year at East Jackson, 6-18); Travis Noland, Oconee County (eighth season at Oconee County, 65-25; 24th season overall, 184-87).
What else: In seven tries, East Jackson is yet to get the better of Oconee County. The closest the Eagles have come to beating the Warriors was in 2010 and 2013. They lost to Oconee County 17-14 in 2010 and 20-17 in 2013.
