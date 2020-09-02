A 3-7 record might not turn many heads, but a lot went right in coach Cameron Pettus’ first season at East Jackson.
For starters, the Eagles won three games in 2019, exceeding their win total for the previous two seasons combined.
And East Jackson was noticeably more competitive.
The Eagles were outscored 491-41 in 2018 compared to 2019 when they nar-rowed the gap to 336-158. East Jackson nearly quadrupled its point total from 2018 to 2019.
Pettus said his players showed “that we can compete.”
“Obviously, some teams were better than us — some teams did handle us — but I think it was the fact that we were able to show that we could compete with any-body in our region and in our non-conference schedule,” Pettus said. “I think that was a big eye opener for our guys.”
East Jackson enters the 2020 season looking to build upon those strides of last fall.
The Eagles must replace standout tailback Nino Brown, who romped for over 1,200 yards in 2019, and Jarrett Pursley, who was a mainstay on both lines of scrimmage. But they welcome back the versatile R.J. White, who will factor into plans on both sides of the ball, as well as standout defensive back, Kahlil Wat-kins.
White will man the Eagles’ star safety position and double as a wide receiver. Pettus said the senior is a special talent, calling him one of the best players in the region and state. Meanwhile, Pettus sees Watkins as a star in the making at cornerback.
At running back, East Jackson will look to both Gary Maddox and Marques Greene to fill the sizable shoes of Brown, who was a first-team all-region selec-tion last season. Meanwhile, the quarterback battle is still undecided with Greg Huggs and Randy Smith vying for first-team reps.
Pettus, who has experience as a college strength training coach, said this team is noticeably stronger in the weight room compared to last year. Pettus said numerous personal and school records have been set — and it’s showing.
“Our kids have been in the weight room, and it’s definitely apparent now that they’re starting to look like football players … They just look like they’ve been lifting,” Pettus said.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, Pettus said the team’s numbers are down with a roster of approximately 50 players. But he praises the quality within that ros-ter.
“These kids that are there, they just work their butts off, they’re bought in,” Pet-tus said. “I tell them all the time that they’re my elite operators.”
East Jackson will face a new-look Region 8-AAA that welcomes Oconee County, last year’s Class AAAA runners-up, and a traditionally-strong Stephens County program. Those programs join a region that includes Hart County, which was a quarterfinals team in 2019, and Monroe Area, the 2018 region champions. Then there’s Franklin County, which is well-stocked with young talent from last year’s JV team, according to Pettus.
“It makes for an extremely difficult but fun (region),” Pettus said. “That’s why you play. You want to play the best. That’s what I tell our guys. We’ll play any-body anywhere, and that’s just part of the fun of our region.”
And Pettus is plenty confident in this group.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time, and this is a very special team at so many different levels that I love and that I’m so proud of,” Pettus said. “I believe these guys can do anything.”
•••
Quick look
•Region: 8-AAA
•All-time record: 32-95-0
•Accomplishments: second-round playoff appearance in 2009
•Head coach: Cameron Pettus (second season at East Jackson, 3-7; nine seasons overall, 48-42)
•2019 record: 3-7
•Key players: R.J. White, Sr., DB-WR; Kahlil Watkins, Jr., DB-WR; Marques Green, Jr., DB-RB; Luke Lindsey, Jr., WR-DB; Gary Maddox, So., RB-DB; Greg Huggs, Sr., QB-TE-LB; Randy Smith, So., QB-WR-DB; Jeremiah Stansell, Jr., OL-LB; Braxton Standrige, Sr., OL-DL; Xander Engle, Sr., OL; Christian Oglesby, Jr., DL; Talon Carroll, So., DL; Tyson Adams, Sr., DL; Ethan Ardis, Jr., LB-TE
•Strengths: These Eagles are well-armed with playmakers at the defensive skill positions with R.J. White, Kahlil Watkins and Marques Greene. White (star posi-tion) and Watkins (corner back) are preseason all-state honorable mentions by RecruitGeorgia.com. Meanwhile, Greene was all-region defensive back last year.
•Mark your calendar: COVID-19 has already taken a toll on the Eagles’ schedule as an exposure issue forced the cancellation of their first two contests, including the Eagles’ Sept. 11 rivalry game with Jackson County. East Jackson’s first game is now Sept. 18 at Banks County to begin what will be a shortened non-region schedule to prep for region play. As for region play, a Nov. 6 matchup with Franklin County and Nov. 20 pairing with Stephens County could loom large for the Eagles’ playoff hopes.
•Outlook: After generating some excitement last season, especially early on, East Jackson wants more this year. The Eagles aim to make the playoffs for the first time since 2009. East Jackson has talent on its roster, but so does the rest of a tough region, which includes Hart County, Monroe Area and 8-AAA new-comer Oconee County, last year’s Class AAAA state runner-up.
•••
Eagles looking at two options at QB
East Jackson’s preseason quarterback battle had Greg Huggs and Randy Smith going head-to-head, and coach Cameron Pettus said he likes both of his options at that position.
“Gregg and Randy are battling right now, and they’re doing a great job,” Pettus said earlier this month.
Huggs, a senior, has impressed Pettus with his command of the offense during scrimmages and ability to make checks and audibles along with the accuracy of his throws. Huggs (49-of-123, 504 yards, 4 touchdowns in 2019), is said to have slimmed down and is “really moving very well.”
Smith (20-of-50, 282 yards, 2 touchdowns in 2019) brings play-making ability to the position as a sophomore.
“He brings that Brett Favre mentality,” Pettus said. “That dude is a gunslinger. He can make some unbelievable throws that you’re like, ‘Where did that come from?’”
This much is clear: Whoever doesn’t win the starting nod will be on the field — on offense and defense. Smith is “an excellent receiver,” according to Pettus, while Huggs could play tight end, H-back or tailback. “He can do a lot of different things back there, too,” the coach said.
RECEIVERS
Huggs and Smith’s receiving top targets will include Luke Lindsey, White and Watkins. Pettus said White “is a fantastic receiver.” Dylan Jones and Braden King have also emerged during in-squad scrimmages and have added depth at that position. Ethan Ardis and Tyler Crow will fill the tight end slots.
RUNNING BACKS
Gary Maddox and Marques Greene will be tasked with replacing the more than 1,200 yards that Nino Brown put up as a senior in 2019. Greene possesses speed but has also impressed coaches with his physicality and toughness. Meanwhile, Pettus said Maddox “brings a mentality” to the position.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Along the offensive front Pettus expects Jeremiah Stansell, Braxton Standrige, Xander Engle to lead the team now that Jarrett Pursley — a first-team all-region offensive lineman in 2019 — has graduated.
“All three of those guys have done a really, really good job,” Pettus said.
Pettus said he’s also excited about younger linemen Jamal Neal, Jacob Vaughn and Tyquese Gresham.
“I couldn’t be more impressed with those guys up front,” Pettus said. “I’ve got a bunch of younger kids that have really stepped up. I’ve got some sophomores that are doing some rally nice things.”
DEFENSIVE LINE
Though the Eagles will miss Pursley along the defensive front, Pettus expects to be more explosive there with Standridge (24 tackles in 2019), Christian Oglesby (16 tackles in 2019), Talon Carroll and Tyson Adams in the fold. Pettus said Adams is one of the strongest players on the team, is said to be “electric” with his play on the defensive front.
“He can run like a deer,” Pettus said.
LINEBACKERS AND DEFENSIVE BACKS
Elsewhere on the defense, Stansell (67 tackles in 2019) and Ardis (45 tackles in 2019) will lead the linebacking corps, along with Huggs. Crow will also fit into the linebacking plans.
White, Watkins (second-team all-region in 2019), Maddox (52 tackles in 2019) and Greene (30 tackles, 1 interception, all-region honorable mention in 2019) will highlight the Eagles’ secondary. Both Wakins (56 tackles, 6 interceptions, 9 pass break-ups in 2019) and White (53 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 in-terceptions in 2019) were preseason all-state honorable mentions by Re-cruitGeorgia.
“Kahlil (Watkins), he’s a big-time prospect because he’s so gifted athletically in his size and frame,” Pettus said. “With all the interceptions he had, he’s got a great savviness to him.”
White returns to his role as in the Eagles’ “star safety” position (a linebacker-safety hybrid). The versatile senior is a college prospect, with an offer already on the table from Reinhardt.
“I think he’s got that athletic ability where he could do a lot of different things,” Pettus said.
A pair of younger players, Jamarion Collins (sophomore) and Omarion Tuggle (freshman), are expected to add depth in the secondary.
KICKING GAME
Randy Smith will handle both the placekicking and punting duties.
•••
Football in a pandemic
What this season means …
East Jackson hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2009, and R.J. White would like to see that drought end this year.
The Eagle senior was asked what having a 2020 season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, would mean to him. He pointed to the postseason.
“It will be a great opportunity … we have a team that can make the playoffs this year,” White said. “Last year we could, we just fell short last year.”
For that to happen, East Jackson must finish no worse than fourth in a six-team Region 8-AAA. East Jackson’s region opponents are Oconee County, Hart Coun-ty, Monroe Area, Stephens County and Franklin County.
Of course, uncertainty still surrounds the football season given the presence of COVID-19, and East Jackson has already seen the impact of COVID-19 as an ex-posure issue forced the cancellation of the Eagles’ first two games.
White said no Friday night can be taken for granted.
“Just leave it out on the field,” he said.
