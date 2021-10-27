The East Jackson football team is coming off its first region victory in five years Friday (Oct. 22), but this Friday’s (Oct. 29) opponent is a whole other challenge.
The Eagles travel to Hart County this week to play the No. 9 ranked Bulldogs. Hart County’s only loss this season was against No. 4 Oconee County and the Bulldogs still have their sights on a Region 8-AAA Championship.
Hart County (6-1, 2-1 Region 8-AAA) fields one of the best scoring offenses in the state with 39 points per game. However, the Bulldogs have been limited to just 22 points across their last two games. They lost to Oconee County 35-13, and narrowly defeated Stephens County 9-7last Friday (Oct. 22).
The Bulldogs are a very run-heavy team, they rely on senior JL Lackey and sophomore Nori Moore to pick up most of their yards. However, junior quarterback Austin Whitworth and his receivers can’t be overlooked. Junior receiver Paul Davis is a factor in the run and pass game.
“They’ve got some dudes,” said head coach Cameron Pettus. “You flip on the film and you can see they’ve got some good-looking player… They do a very good job of running and throwing the football.
“You have to get ready because they run stretch really well, zone really well. They do a lot of different things in the passing game too. They do a good job of balancing both run and pass. We’re going to have our work cut out for us because they’ve got some pretty talented athletes.”
East Jackson is entering Friday with somewhat of a familiar feeling. The last time the Eagles snapped a long region losing streak was in 2016 when they defeated Jackson County. A week later, East Jackson defeated Hart County in its region finale.
However, that was a different East Jackson program. Pettus wasn’t the head coach, and the current players were in middle school or elementary school. Winning in region play is a new feeling for the current squad.
“They’ve been fun to work with all year,” Pettus said. “They’re excited. Obviously, they know they’re doing some really good things right now. There’s a lot of good energy going on in the building. E have to continue getting better.”
