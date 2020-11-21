East Jackson fell to Stephens County 61-12 Friday (Nov. 20) on the road to close the season at 1-8, ending on an eight-game losing streak.
Stephens County (5-3) scored the first 20 points of the game before R.J. White got the Eagles on the board with an 85-yard pick six in the second quarter. The Indians, however, put up 41 straight points after that, building a 61-6 fourth-quarter lead.
The Eagles finished the year winless in region play.
