From a young age, you could always find Gary Maddox III with a football in his hand. From flag football to tackle, and to now being a key playmaker for the East Jackson Eagles, Maddox has just about done it all.
“Football has always been fun to me because we have always been pretty good. It got a little harder in high school, but now in my senior year, it has been great,” Maddox explained.
Being a senior is filled with immense emotions and Maddox is trying to soak it all in, game by game. “It’s a little stressful because I want to perform well. Just trying to soak in every moment each and every game since these moments do not last forever,” Maddox said.
Maddox’s fondest memory of his football career is one he will cherish forever. “My proudest accomplishment was during my sophomore year when I scored my first ever touchdown against Franklin County,” Maddox stated
According to Maddox, “I just got down on my knees and thanked God for everything and all he was doing in my life. It was one of the best moments of my life.”
As a child Maddox enjoyed watching Matt Ryan and the Falcons play. Being able to watch Ryan play and be so passionate about football inspired Maddox to start playing the sport. “Watching Matt Ryan was always cool to me growing up and inspired me. He is the reason I started wearing the number two jersey,” Maddox explained.
Maddox has big goals for himself and the East Jackson Eagles this season, and he is keeping his foot on the gas until those goals are met. “I want to be the best I can be every day and just make others around me better. As a team I want to make the state playoffs. Our main goal is to make it to the playoffs and take it one game at a time,” Maddox said.
The East Jackson football program has prepared Maddox to be a successful football player at the collegiate level and Maddox was recently able to see just how much it had prepared him.
“Our program is really good. I went to Georgia Tech this past weekend as a recruit and watching them warm up was basically exactly how we warm up. Coach Pettus has based our program around a collegiate program to try to get us used to that lifestyle,” Maddox stated.
Maddox gives a special shout-out to head coach, Cameron Pettus, and all he has done for him and the East Jackson football program as a whole.
“Coach Pettus has been here since my freshman year and he has been the most influential. He always talks to me about things I can do to improve in the game but also how to improve as a person. He helps me with day to day things and also how to make good connections with people that can help me later on in life,” Maddox explained.
Maddox credits much of his success in football to the support of his mother. “My mom has always been there for me through everything, but especially football. She has always pushed me to be better,” Maddox said.
Maddox is excited to return back to Eagle Stadium this Friday night to play on their brand new turf field.
“Playing on the new turf is what I am most excited for. I can’t wait to play at home,” Maddox expressed.
Maddox is a huge asset to on both the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball for the East Jackson Eagles.
