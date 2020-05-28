One of East Jackson’s biggest playmakers will continue his playing career at the collegiate soccer level.
The Eagles’ Owen Gates has signed with Piedmont College after netting five goals and five assists in a shortened season this past spring. He led the team in both those categories.
“Owen Gates is one of the most well rounded players I have had the pleasure of coaching,” East Jackson boys' soccer coach Derek Davis said. “He was our primary play maker as a center midfielder … He was also one of our team captains. He will certainly have a bright college career.”
Piedmont competes in NCAA Division III in the USA South Athletic Conference.
