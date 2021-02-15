The East Jackson girls’ basketball team just missed out on its 10th win of the season and the No. 1 perch in this week’s Region 8-AAA tournament. Still, it has much to celebrate from the recently-completed regular season
At 9-5, the Eagles – who fell 49-47 Friday (Feb. 12) at home to region-leading Stephens County — have produced the best regular-season record in program history.
The squad, with a roster of just seven players, has already clinched the program’s first-ever winning season and a state tournament berth for only the second time in school history.
Second-year coach Cherrelle Pullen pointed out that those accomplishments didn’t come without having to clear multiple hurdles.
“I’m proud of our regular-season play, especially with all of the adversity we’ve gone through as a team,” she said. “From being quarantined twice, me having COVID and having majority of the team to quit, I’m very proud how we finish out. Through all of the trials and tribulations we have definitely become closer as a team.”
East Jackson is a No. 2 seed for the region tournament and set to face No. 3 seed Franklin County Wednesday (Feb. 17, 5 p.m.) at Stephens County.
“I’ve continued to emphasize that everyone’s schedule is 0-0,” Pullen said. “I do feel like we have something to prove. The fact we are going to state is OK, but we want a region championship. We have to be disciplined in what we need to do on Wednesday. I want the girls to continue to write their legacy. Our story isn’t over with yet.”
In Friday’s loss to Stephens County, Haven Rollins led the Eagles with 16 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal. Maurissa Thomas finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two charges taken.
