The East Jackson girls' basketball team broke a four-game losing streak with a 58-41 region road win against Monroe Area Tuesday (Jan.7).
"(Tuesday) was definitely a needed win for our team’s morale," Eagle coach Cherrelle Pullen said.
Maurissa Thomas poured in 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the effort. Haven Rollins added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists and stood out defensively with seven steals.
"Like I’ve mentioned before to my girls, 'Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,'” Pullen said. "I think they’re finally realizing the meaning behind that quote. All the talent in the world doesn’t mean anything if they aren’t going to put forth a hardworking effort."
East Jackson (9-8, 2-4 Region 8-AAA) returns to action Saturday (3 p.m.) with a non-region game against Cedar Shoals.
