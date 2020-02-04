Knowing it couldn’t lose, the East Jackson girls’ basketball team didn’t.
The Eagles (11-15) won the Region 8-AAA tournament play-in game Monday (Feb. 3) to keep their season alive, trouncing Franklin County 68-39 at home behind 26 points from Antonia Pittman.
Kenzie Whitehead added 11 points, and Haven Rollins finished with 10 points.
East Jackson will face Hart County Tuesday (Feb. 4) at 7 p.m. at Franklin County in the first-round of the Region 8-AAA tournament.
“My girls understood you win or you go home,” Eagle coach Cherrelle Pullen said. “Simple concept. If they didn’t do the little things, from sharing the ball, playing defense for 32 minutes and being disciplined, we could have easily been on the other side of this win. It’s a must they come out with the same energy tomorrow.”
With the victory, the Eagles halted a six-game losing streak and tied the school record for wins at 11.
“I’m glad we reached that milestone,” Pullen said. “I just want them to want more.”
