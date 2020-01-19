The East Jackson girls’ basketball team just missed picking up a non-region win at home, falling 48-46 to North Oconee Saturday (Jan. 18).
Coach Cherrelle Pullen called the defeat “a tough loss.”
“Especially after we were winning the majority of the game … Missed layups, free throws and poor management of game situations toward the end put us in a position not to be on the winning side (Saturday) night,” she said. “But again, a learning moment for us.”
The Eagles (10-11, 3-5 Region 8-AAA) return to action Tuesday (Jan. 21) on the road at region opponent Hart County at 6 p.m.
