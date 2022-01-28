East Jackson girls' basketball coach Matt Allen called Friday's (Jan. 28) win over Oconee County "efficient."
The Warriors executed its game plan to limit possessions, but the Eagles made the most of each possession to win 48-38.
"I thought we played pretty well concidering the pace of the game," Allen said. "Oconee really grinds you down and slows you down. They're really good with their help-side defense and rotations, and they've got the length advantage on us.
"Considering the number of possessions. It wasn't as bad as the scoreboard might indicate on offense. We were a little more efficient, similar to the way we played them the first game."
East Jackson (17-2, 5-1 Region 8-AAA) won the game on defense. Oconee County had no variety on offense. The Eagles limited the Warriors to just one three-pointer and two inside jumpers all night. They also limited opportunities at the free throw line. Oconee County only attempted eight free throws.
"Our defensive effort was really what it has been all year," he said. "We've done a great job guarding on the ball, we've taken away some of the major scoring options of the teams we've played against."
The first quarter was a defensive struggle. East Jackson took a 6-2 lead late in the quarter on a free throw by Haven Rollins, but Oconee County rallied to tie the game 6-6 at the end of the quarter.
The Warriors built a 12-8 lead early in the second quarter, but they were unable to pull away. Yasmine Clark drained a free throw, while Antonia Pittman dropped a pair of free throws to cut the score to 12-11. Pittman finished with a team-high 19 points.
Destiny Rakestraw scored on a layup later in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 13-12 lead. Oconee County tied the game with a foul shot, but Pittman responded with a three-pointer to swing a 16-13 lead in East Jackson's favor. Another layup by Pittman gave the Eagles their largest lead of the first half at 18-13.
Oconee County rallied once again to take a 20-19 lead in the final minute of the half. However, Rollins drained a three-pointer before the buzzer to give East Jackson a 22-20 lead going into halftime. Rollins finished with 11 points.
The two squads traded the lead early in the third quarter. East Jackson took a 26-24 lead courtesy of a layup and a subsequent free throw by Alani David. The Eagles never relinquished the lead.
By the end of the third quarter, East Jackson had its largest of the lead of the game, 33-27. Oconee County cut the score to 35-30 after the fourth quarter began, but the Eagles responded with a 7-2 run to build a 42-32 lead.
East Jackson's lead hung around 10 points for the rest of the game, and that was the margin when the final buzzer sounded. The Eagles defeated Oconee County to complete the regular season sweep.
The Eagles have no time to rest as they travel to Madison County from Region 8-AAAA on Saturday (Jan. 29).
East Jackson resumes region play on Tuesday (Feb. 1) at home against hart County. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles on Jan. 14. The Eagles can take soul possession of first place in the region standings with a victory.
"We're focused on Madison County through tomorrow night," Allen said. "That's the next game on the schedule, we always focus on the game we can do something about. We will go in to improve and go a little deeper in our bench, hopefully we'll keep the same intensity when we sub.
"After that, we'll worry about Hart coming into our place. If we can take care of business and defend the home court, it puts us in a great spot moving forward."
