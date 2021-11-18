COMMERCE – The East Jackson girls’ basketball team erased a 19-point deficit early in the third quarter Tuesday (Nov. 16) against Athens Academy, but not enough to win its season opener.
The Spartans held on to win 42-34, thanks in part to the Eagles’ shoddy shooting at the free-throw line. East Jackson (0-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) shot just 5-of-17 from the line, and just 3-of-9 during its second-half comeback. The Eagles trailed 36-34 with just over two minutes on the clock, but the Spartans pulled away to win by eight points.
Destiny Rakestraw and Antonia Pittman led the Eagles with 12 points each. Yasmine Clark, Madissyn David and Alani David scored the rest of the Eagles’ 10 points.
East Jackson hosts Forsyth Central on Friday (Nov. 19). The tip-off is at 6 p.m.
