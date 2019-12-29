The East Jackson girls’ basketball team dropped both its games in its holiday tournament, but coach Cherrelle Pullen ended up feeling better about the second defeat than the first.
The Eagles (8-7) closed the two-day tournament with a 64-55 loss to Dawson County Saturday (Dec. 28).
“The difference in (Saturday’s) game versus Friday’s game was my girls came out playing harder than the night before,” Pullen said. “We were up at halftime. It wasn’t a bad loss. I can always find room to improve with a loss.”
Destiny Rakestraw tallied 14 points to lead a trio of East Jackson scorers in double figures. Haven Rollins added 12 points, and Maurissa Thomas finished with 11 points.
East Jackson returns to action Friday (6 p.m.) at home against Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.