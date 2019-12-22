The East Jackson girls' basketball team made sure to rid itself of a losing streak before breaking for Christmas.
The Eagles (8-5) beat West Hall 66-53 Saturday (Dec. 21) to stop a three-game skid.
Haven Rollins led all scorers with 16 points. The sophomore added six boards, two assists and a steal. Kenzie Whitehead added 12 points, four boards and a steal.
"It feels good to get out of that losing column," East Jackson coach Cherrelle Pullen said. "But I know we need to go ahead and put this win behind us and prepare for two great teams during our Christmas tournament."
East Jackson returns to action Friday (Dec. 27) against Loganville at 6 p.m. at home for the first game of the Eagles' holiday tournament. East Jackson will then play Dawson County Saturday (Dec. 28) at 6 p.m. on the second day of the tournament.
