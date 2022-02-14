The East Jackson girls' basketball team accomplished many things during the 2021-22 season, and after Friday's (Feb. 11) victory over Stephens County, you can add regular season region champions to that list.
The Eagles dominated Stephens County 59-41 to end the regular season No. 1 in the Region 8-AAA standings. East Jackson hosts the winner of the Franklin County vs. Monroe Area game in the second round of the region tournament on Wednesday (Feb. 16).
"I'm so proud of the way we finished the season on a strong note," said head coach Matt Allen. "They rose to the challenge and they didn't overlook Stephens County. They played with some intensity and some heart.
"They knew if we won that game, we were going to lock up first seed for the region tournament. The fact that they're regular season region champions, nobody can take that away from them."
A three-pointer to make the score 4-3 was the closest Stephens County came to taking the team. East Jackson (21-3, 8-2 Region 8-AAA) pulled away after a steal and fast break layup by Destiny Rakestraw.
The Eagles lead hung around 10 points for the rest of the first half, but they finally started to put the game away in the third quarter after a three-pointer by Antonia Pittman gave them a 35-23 lead. A steal and another three by Pittman later in the quarter stretched the lead to 43-23. The 20-point margin was the largest of the game.
East Jackson didn't let Stephens County hang around and it won 59-41. Pittman led the team with 25 points and Yasmine Clark added 12 points.
The focus now turns towards the Region 8-AAA Tournament. Franklin County and Monroe Area play Monday (Feb. 14) and the winner is guaranteed a spot in the AAA State Playoffs. Both squads have given East Jackson problems this year, the Lions upset the Eagles last Tuesday (Feb. 7).
"[Monday's] practice is business as usual," Allen said. "Get out and shoot and work on our skills and compete a little bit. The coaches will go and check out the [Franklin County vs. Monroe Area] game. We'll see who our opponent is and prepare accordingly on Tuesday.
"We'll give our very best game for Wednesday knowing that's the one you have to win to be able to host a state playoff game. To me, you treat that game with the upmost importance, almost like it's a mini championship game... We're going to play a quality opponent whether it's Franklin or Monroe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.