The East Jackson girls' basketball team stretched its winning streak to seven games Tuesday (Dec. 7) at Apalachee.
The Eagles defeated the Wildcats from Region 8-AAAAA 61-48. The win is East Jackson's fifth against a team from a higher classification.
"Our girls are competing well against anybody and everybody," said head coach Matt Allen. "I still think our region schedule is going to be challenging. One of the things about Region 8 is that all of the teams are perennially competitive. It definitely prepares us, playing bigger teams."
Antonia Pittman led East Jackson with a double-double, 27 points and 10 rebounds. Haven Rollins added 21 points.
East Jackson (7-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) trailed 33-29 at halftime, but it dominated the second half, outscoring Apalachee (2-7, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) 32-15.
The Eagles host Oglethorpe County on Friday (Dec. 10). East Jackson has a month until its Region 8-AAA opener against Oconee County. That game is scheduled for Friday (Jan. 7).
EAST JACKSON 72, MADISON COUNTY 60
The Eagles continued its winning ways on Friday (Dec. 3) by defeating Madison County at home 72-60.
Haven Rollins achieved a 20-20 against the Red Raiders, dropping 27 points and grabbing 21 boards. Antonia Pittman added 24 points, three rebounds and three assists. Mallory Bates led Madison County with 19 points.
East Jackson had a big lead for much of the first half, but saw the lead evaporate as the half ended. Madison County eventually took the lead early in the third quarter. The Red Raiders kept the contest close until East Jackson went on a run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
