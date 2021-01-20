The East Jackson girls' basketball team moved to 2-0 in Region 8-AAA play with a 56-49 home win over Hart County Wednesday (Jan. 20).
Destiny Rakestraw led the Eagles (6-2) with 19 points, followed by Antonia Pittman and Kenzie Whitehead who had 11 points, and Maurissa Thomas who finished with 10 points.
"We did well at executing our game plan," coach Cherrelle Pullen said.
East Jackson continues region play Friday (Jan. 22, 7 p.m.) against Franklin County in a battle of teams tied for first place in 8-AAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.