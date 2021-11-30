The East Jackson girls’ basketball team was busy over Thanksgiving break, blowing out both opponents it faced.
On Wednesday (Nov. 24) the Eagles beat Kennesaw Mountain 68-24 behind Haven Rollins’ 30 points and seven rebounds; and Antonia Pittman’s 15 points, eight boards and six assists. Yasmine Clark added six points and five assists while being a turnover machine on defense.
Taking Thursday off for the holiday did little to slow down East Jackson (4-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) as it defeated Christian Heritage 69-17 on Friday (Nov. 26). Pittman led the team with 22 points, while Rollins scored 18 points.
East Jackson aims to extend its winning streak to five games this Tuesday (Nov. 30) at Flowery Branch. The Eagles’ next home game is Friday (Dec. 3) against Madison County. Both of this weeks’ opponents are from Region 8-AAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.