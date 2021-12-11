Good luck slowing down the East Jackson girls’ basketball team.
The Lady Eagles played two games over the weekend (Dec. 10-11) and were victorious in both. East Jackson has now won eight-straight games since losing its season opener. Its most recent victories are a 55-48 win over Oglethorpe County on Friday (Dec. 10), and a 70-36 wacking of Johnson on Saturday (Dec. 11).
“We have really done a good job of sharing the basketball,” said head coach Matt Allen on what’s produced so much early success in 2021.
“If we didn’t get 20 assists tonight, we got close to it. When we share the ball, we have several girls that can finish plays. We’re scoring points at a pretty solid rate. Some of those points are coming in transition, some are coming in the half-court. We have several girls who can create their own shots.”
East Jackson (8-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) can stretch its winning streak to nine games this Friday (Dec. 17) at Forsyth Central (0-10, 0-3 Region 6-AAAAAAA). The Eagles won their first encounter with the Bulldogs 56-51 on Nov. 19.
After that game, East Jackson has two more games before Christmas Break. The Eagles host Prince Avenue on Monday (Dec. 20), and travel to Mountain View on Wednesday (Dec. 22). They defeated Prince Avenue 68-51 the first time the schools met on Nov. 22.
“I think we need to keep our eyes on the long goal, which is to be successful in region play,” Allen said. “We need to look for a little more consistency in these next three games to play solidly and have great defensive effort in all four quarters of the game.”
EAST JACKSON 55, OGLETHORPE COUNTY 48
Haven Rollins’s 17 points, Antonia Pittman’s 16 points and Destiny Rakestraw’s 13 points led the Eagles to a seven-point win over Oglethorpe County (4-2, 0-0 Region 8-AA).
“We got off to a pretty hot start,” Allen said. “We continued our success and had a really good second quarter.”
East Jackson led by 14 points at halftime and as many as 20 points in the third quarter, but Allen said the team got fatigued late. The double-digit lead evaporated to just a seven-point margin. However, the Eagles hung on to defeat the Patriots 55-48.
“To Oglethorpe’s credit, they started hitting some shots,” he said. “They dialed up the intensity and went on a big run to end the third quarter.
“Our girls did a good job of righting the ship in the fourth quarter by taking care of the ball. We went the last two-and-a-half or three minutes of the game without turning the ball over, which I think sealed the win for us.”
Rollins also eclipsed 1,000 career points in her high school career. She is the first East Jackson girls’ basketball player to reach that milestone in the programs’ 14-year history.
“Her reach goes way beyond her ability to score,” he said. “She is a great teammate and is just a good person who everybody likes. Everybody on the team likes her, all of the coaches like her and respect her. She has a great attitude even when she gets frustrated… She’s really had a positive influence on our team with the way we handle adversity.
“She’s been a starter since day one. She started as a freshman and has been a focal point of the offense. She has the ability to score in bunches. She can get hot and score from all levels.”
EAST JACKSON 70, JOHNSON 36
The Knights of Johnson were just no match for the Eagles. Pittman led the Eagles with 31 points and Rakestraw added 20.
The team honored Rollins before the game. Assistant coach Faith Kennedy honored Rollins with the game ball, Kennedy was East Jackson’s previous all-time leading scorer. Allen said the excitement from that ceremony carried over into the game. The Eagled put up 30 points in the first quarter and cruises to a 70-36 victory.
“It was overwhelming, the number of plays the girls made,” he said. “Especially in transition with steals and turnovers from our pressure defense. Five different girls put up points in the first quarter alone.”
