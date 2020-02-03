The East Jackson girls' basketball team enters the region tournament on the heels of six-straight losses.
The Eagles (10-15, 3-9 Region 8-AAA) fell to Monroe Area 47-40 Friday (Jan. 31) in their regular season finale. Antonia Pittman led East Jackson with 15 points.
East Jackson, who is the No. 6 seed for the region tournament, is set to play in the region-play in round tonight (Monday, Feb. 3) at 7 p.m. against No. 7 seed Franklin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.